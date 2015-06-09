© 2021 WXXI News
Arts & Life
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

Connections: Combating Summer Learning Loss

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson
Published June 9, 2015 at 4:13 PM EDT
Summer break is coming for students, but in Rochester, that can be a big problem. The Rochester City School District is partnering with the city, county, and other partners to combat "summer learning loss." That's what happens when students don't go to school, don't read, don't study, don't learn for three months. We'll sit down with the superintendent, as well as others who are looking for ways to make summer a productive time for kids -- particularly for at-risk kids. our guests:

Bolgen Vargas, RCSD superintendent
Marisol Ramos Lopez, City of Rochester commissioner of recreation
Tonia Burton, children's services consultant with the Rochester Public Library

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
