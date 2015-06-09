Connections: Combating Summer Learning Loss

Summer break is coming for students, but in Rochester, that can be a big problem. The Rochester City School District is partnering with the city, county, and other partners to combat "summer learning loss." That's what happens when students don't go to school, don't read, don't study, don't learn for three months. We'll sit down with the superintendent, as well as others who are looking for ways to make summer a productive time for kids -- particularly for at-risk kids. our guests:

Bolgen Vargas, RCSD superintendent

Marisol Ramos Lopez, City of Rochester commissioner of recreation

Tonia Burton, children's services consultant with the Rochester Public Library