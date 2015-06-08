© 2021 WXXI News
Candidate Free Air Time 2012
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

Connections: RBA CEO Bob Duffy

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson
Published June 8, 2015 at 2:36 PM EDT
The CEO of the Rochester Business Alliance, Bob Duffy, has called on local business owners to hire at least one person living in poverty. Can it happen? What would the impact be? And how many local businesses are heeding Duffy's call? We discuss with:

  • Bob Duffy, Rochester Business Alliance CEO
  • Leonard Brock, Rochester-Monroe Anti-Poverty Initiative Director
  • Paul Speranza, Vice Chairman, General Counsel, and Secretary, Wegmans Food Markets 

