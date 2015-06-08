Connections: RBA CEO Bob Duffy

The CEO of the Rochester Business Alliance, Bob Duffy, has called on local business owners to hire at least one person living in poverty. Can it happen? What would the impact be? And how many local businesses are heeding Duffy's call? We discuss with:

Bob Duffy, Rochester Business Alliance CEO

Leonard Brock, Rochester-Monroe Anti-Poverty Initiative Director

Paul Speranza, Vice Chairman, General Counsel, and Secretary, Wegmans Food Markets