Connections: Science Roundtable - Robotics

It's our Monthly Science Roundtable, and we're looking at the rise of robotics. More middle and high schools are launching robotics clubs or teams, and they're very competitive. We'll examine what "robotics" means, and what it might achieve with our guests:

Ferat Sahin, RIT professor of electrical engineering and RIT RoboCamp director

Ryan Bowen, RIT Robo Camp

Glen Pearson, regional director for Finger Lakes FIRST Robotics

Tom Howard, University of Rochester professor

Drew Dawson, The Dawson Agency