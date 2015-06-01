Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Connections: Science Roundtable - Robotics
It's our Monthly Science Roundtable, and we're looking at the rise of robotics. More middle and high schools are launching robotics clubs or teams, and they're very competitive. We'll examine what "robotics" means, and what it might achieve with our guests:
- Ferat Sahin, RIT professor of electrical engineering and RIT RoboCamp director
- Ryan Bowen, RIT Robo Camp
- Glen Pearson, regional director for Finger Lakes FIRST Robotics
- Tom Howard, University of Rochester professor
- Drew Dawson, The Dawson Agency