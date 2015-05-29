Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Connections: The Urban-Suburban Program
We examine the Urban-Suburban program, which has seen controversy and growth in the past year. Our panel explains the mission, the benefits, and what’s next.
Guests include:
Jeff Crane, West Irondequoit Supt.
Eboney Barnes, member of the Parent Advisory Council and her daughter Mahogany Barnes is a 9th grader at Irondequoit High School; she joined the program as a 3rd grader
Gabriel Marshall, Irondequoit High School, 00', and is the Director of the Higher Education Opportunity Program (HEOP)/Excel at Nazareth College
Jessica Lewis, Communications Specialist for the Urban-Suburban program.