Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

Connections: The Urban-Suburban Program

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson
Published May 29, 2015 at 4:52 PM EDT
Connections_News_Highlight.jpg

We examine the Urban-Suburban program, which has seen controversy and growth in the past year. Our panel explains the mission, the benefits, and what’s next. 

Guests include:

Jeff Crane, West Irondequoit Supt.

Eboney Barnes, member of the Parent Advisory Council and her daughter Mahogany Barnes is a 9th grader at Irondequoit High School; she joined the program as a 3rd grader

Gabriel Marshall, Irondequoit High School, 00', and is  the Director of the Higher Education Opportunity Program (HEOP)/Excel at Nazareth College

Jessica Lewis, Communications Specialist for the Urban-Suburban program.

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
