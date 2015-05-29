Connections: The Urban-Suburban Program

We examine the Urban-Suburban program, which has seen controversy and growth in the past year. Our panel explains the mission, the benefits, and what’s next.

Guests include:

Jeff Crane, West Irondequoit Supt.

Eboney Barnes, member of the Parent Advisory Council and her daughter Mahogany Barnes is a 9th grader at Irondequoit High School; she joined the program as a 3rd grader

Gabriel Marshall, Irondequoit High School, 00', and is the Director of the Higher Education Opportunity Program (HEOP)/Excel at Nazareth College

Jessica Lewis, Communications Specialist for the Urban-Suburban program.