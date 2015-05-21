© 2021 WXXI News
background_fid.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Life
Candidate Free Air Time 2012
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

Connections: The Challenges of Living Longer

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson
Published May 21, 2015 at 3:23 PM EDT
Connections_News_Highlight.jpg

In 2015, 20 percent of New York State residents are age 60 or older for the first time in history. The baby boomers are living longer than previous generations thanks to modern medicine and lifestyle. That means the "age wave" will continue to accelerate. Eventually, 80 million Americans will be 65 or older. So we're talking about age, and the age wave, and how to handle the various challenges of living longer with Ann Marie Cook, CEO of Lifespan, and Mary Rose McBride, vice president for communications at Lifespan.

Tags

Arts & Life1
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson