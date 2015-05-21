Connections: The Challenges of Living Longer

In 2015, 20 percent of New York State residents are age 60 or older for the first time in history. The baby boomers are living longer than previous generations thanks to modern medicine and lifestyle. That means the "age wave" will continue to accelerate. Eventually, 80 million Americans will be 65 or older. So we're talking about age, and the age wave, and how to handle the various challenges of living longer with Ann Marie Cook, CEO of Lifespan, and Mary Rose McBride, vice president for communications at Lifespan.