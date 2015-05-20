Connections: Climate Change

NASA says the last remaining section of a huge Antarctic ice shelf will be gone by 2020 -- faster than scientists initially expected. The shelf is known as Larsen B, and it's existed for 10,000 years. We'll take a look at the data and talk about how this event fits into the broader context of climate change with our panel:

Eric Hittinger, RIT professor of public policy with a focus on energy policy

Enid Cardinal, senior sustainability advisor for RIT

Abigail McHugh-Grifa, Rochester People's Climate Coalition

Susan Spencer, ROCSPOT