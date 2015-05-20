Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Connections: Climate Change
NASA says the last remaining section of a huge Antarctic ice shelf will be gone by 2020 -- faster than scientists initially expected. The shelf is known as Larsen B, and it's existed for 10,000 years. We'll take a look at the data and talk about how this event fits into the broader context of climate change with our panel:
- Eric Hittinger, RIT professor of public policy with a focus on energy policy
- Enid Cardinal, senior sustainability advisor for RIT
- Abigail McHugh-Grifa, Rochester People's Climate Coalition
- Susan Spencer, ROCSPOT