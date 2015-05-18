© 2021 WXXI News
Arts & Life
Connections: Getting Your Kids Outside

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson
Published May 18, 2015 at 3:31 PM EDT
A gorgeous spring is melting into summer, but are kids taking advantage of nature? The Sanctuary at Crowfield Farm is sponsoring a series of events called "Generation at Risk: Unplugging Your Children and Connecting them with Nature." We'll examine new data that shows just how dependent we are on mobile devices -- even at young ages. And we'll look into how this impacts outdoor traditions, fitness, recreation, and more with our panel:

  • Ginny Riedman Dangler is a licensed clinical social worker with a private practice in Rochester
  • Steve Amanis co-founder and president of Sanctuary at Crowfield Farm
  • Carol Yaconalives in Greece and is a retired Rochester city School district teacher
  • Marley Knapp, 7 years old, attended “generation at risk” event this past weekend
  • Mike Johansson, a social media strategist and lecturer at RIT

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
