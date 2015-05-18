Connections: Getting Your Kids Outside

A gorgeous spring is melting into summer, but are kids taking advantage of nature? The Sanctuary at Crowfield Farm is sponsoring a series of events called "Generation at Risk: Unplugging Your Children and Connecting them with Nature." We'll examine new data that shows just how dependent we are on mobile devices -- even at young ages. And we'll look into how this impacts outdoor traditions, fitness, recreation, and more with our panel:

Ginny Riedman Dangler is a licensed clinical social worker with a private practice in Rochester

Steve Amanis co-founder and president of Sanctuary at Crowfield Farm

Carol Yaconalives in Greece and is a retired Rochester city School district teacher

Marley Knapp, 7 years old, attended “generation at risk” event this past weekend

Mike Johansson, a social media strategist and lecturer at RIT