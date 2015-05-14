Connections: What's the Impact of the Tax Cap?

The tax cap has been heavily debated; school district leaders have said the property tax cap has unfairly constricted their programs and staffing, while many taxpayers continue to give high marks to a cap. Unshackle Upstate is a pro-business organization urging lawmakers to make the cap permanent. What's the impact so far? How are schools and municipalities impacted? We debate with our guests:

Greg Biryla, executive director of Unshackle Upstate

Shawn Van Scoy, superintendent of Gananda schools