Candidate Free Air Time 2012
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

Connections: What's the Impact of the Tax Cap?

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson
Published May 14, 2015 at 2:35 PM EDT
Connections_News_Highlight.jpg

The tax cap has been heavily debated; school district leaders have said the property tax cap has unfairly constricted their programs and staffing, while many taxpayers continue to give high marks to a cap. Unshackle Upstate is a pro-business organization urging lawmakers to make the cap permanent. What's the impact so far? How are schools and municipalities impacted? We debate with our guests:

Greg Biryla, executive director of Unshackle Upstate
Shawn Van Scoy, superintendent of Gananda schools

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
