Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Connections: Rochester Teen Book Festival
Jennifer Niven's book "All the Bright Places" has become a very hot piece of young-adult literature. It focuses on depression and suicide. The book is climbing just about every conceivable sellers list, and has earned some understandable comparisons to John Green's mega-hit "The Fault in Our Stars." Niven is in Rochester for the 10th Annual Greater Rochester Teen Book Festival. She's our guest for the hour, along with two other guests:
- Charles Benoit – author of "Cold Calls", Rochester Native, Greater Rochester Teen Book Fest Panelist
- Laura Jones – Professor at Nazareth College and the site coordinator for The Greater Rochester Teen Book Festival.