Connections: Rochester Teen Book Festival

Jennifer Niven's book "All the Bright Places" has become a very hot piece of young-adult literature. It focuses on depression and suicide. The book is climbing just about every conceivable sellers list, and has earned some understandable comparisons to John Green's mega-hit "The Fault in Our Stars." Niven is in Rochester for the 10th Annual Greater Rochester Teen Book Festival. She's our guest for the hour, along with two other guests:

Charles Benoit – author of "Cold Calls", Rochester Native, Greater Rochester Teen Book Fest Panelist

Laura Jones – Professor at Nazareth College and the site coordinator for The Greater Rochester Teen Book Festival.