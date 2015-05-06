Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Connections: Father Roy Bourgeois
Father Roy Bourgeois was a Catholic priest for 40 years, but the Vatican defrocked him in 2012 for supporting women in the priesthood. Bourgeois has spent his career advocating for equality and justice, from the rights of the poor and oppressed, to women's ordination. He's in Rochester for an event on Wednesday night, but first, he's on Connections.