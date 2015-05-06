© 2021 WXXI News
Connections: Father Roy Bourgeois

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson
Published May 6, 2015 at 3:04 PM EDT
Father Roy Bourgeois was a Catholic priest for 40 years, but the Vatican defrocked him in 2012 for supporting women in the priesthood. Bourgeois has spent his career advocating for equality and justice, from the rights of the poor and oppressed, to women's ordination. He's in Rochester for an event on Wednesday night, but first, he's on Connections.

