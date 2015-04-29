Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Connections: Non-violent Activism
Are the Baltimore riots a vehicle for change, or simply the most destructive way to express frustration?
On Wednesday night in Rochester, the Gandhi Institute is hosting two social change nonviolence activists from Oakland. One of the them, Adelaja Simon, is from Baltimore originally, and will talk to us about nonviolent activism. His own story includes a rather rough encounter with police. We'll also talk with Anne Symons-Bucher.