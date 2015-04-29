© 2021 WXXI News
Candidate Free Air Time 2012
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

Connections: Non-violent Activism

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson
Published April 29, 2015 at 3:00 PM EDT
Are the Baltimore riots a vehicle for change, or simply the most destructive way to express frustration?

On Wednesday night in Rochester, the Gandhi Institute is hosting two social change nonviolence activists from Oakland. One of the them, Adelaja Simon, is from Baltimore originally, and will talk to us about nonviolent activism. His own story includes a rather rough encounter with police. We'll also talk with Anne Symons-Bucher. 

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
