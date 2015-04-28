Connections: Why Do We Believe Things We Shouldn't?

Why do people believe things that are so clearly dubious? Millions believe climate change is a hoax. Even more believe they can talk to ghosts, that Area 51 has aliens, that man has never walked on the moon. If it used to be funny, it has the potential to impact public policy. Guy Harrison is the author of a number of books about belief, including Think: Why You Should Question Everything, and 50 Popular Beliefs that People Think are True. He joins us for the hour to talk about the impact of adopting beliefs without a skeptical approach.