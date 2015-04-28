© 2021 WXXI News
background_fid.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Life
Candidate Free Air Time 2012
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

Connections: Why Do We Believe Things We Shouldn't?

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson
Published April 28, 2015 at 4:02 PM EDT
Connections_News_Highlight.jpg

Why do people believe things that are so clearly dubious? Millions believe climate change is a hoax. Even more believe they can talk to ghosts, that Area 51 has aliens, that man has never walked on the moon. If it used to be funny, it has the potential to impact public policy. Guy Harrison is the author of a number of books about belief, including Think: Why You Should Question Everything, and 50 Popular Beliefs that People Think are True. He joins us for the hour to talk about the impact of adopting beliefs without a skeptical approach.

Tags

Arts & Lifeskepticism1
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson