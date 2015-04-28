© 2021 WXXI News
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

Connections: The Cost of Higher Education

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson
Published April 28, 2015 at 4:00 PM EDT
Deadline day for high school seniors who are committing to colleges for the fall is Thursday. If they're getting financial aid, they have to decide by then. It's a high-pressure week, and the rising cost of higher education has made it even more difficult. Our panel discusses the cost of higher ed, financial aid, and more:

 

