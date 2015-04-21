Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Connections: State Testing Standoff...What's Next?
What's next in the state testing standoff? Opt-out numbers have soared; in some school districts, more students (grades 3 through 8) were opted out of the testing than the students who took the tests. The next round of tests is coming up, and there are questions about what the high opt-out numbers mean... for teacher evaluations, for school district funding, and more. Joining the discussion:
- Bill Cala, Fairport superintendent
- Bruce Amey, Avon superintendent
- Justin Murphy, Democrat & Chronicle reporter
- Mahreen George, parent opposed to testing
- Sam Radford, parent supporting testing