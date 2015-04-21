© 2021 WXXI News
background_fid.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Life
Candidate Free Air Time 2012
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

Connections: State Testing Standoff...What's Next?

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson
Published April 21, 2015 at 6:11 PM EDT
Connections_News_Highlight.jpg

What's next in the state testing standoff? Opt-out numbers have soared; in some school districts, more students (grades 3 through 8) were opted out of the testing than the students who took the tests. The next round of tests is coming up, and there are questions about what the high opt-out numbers mean... for teacher evaluations, for school district funding, and more. Joining the discussion:

  • Bill Cala, Fairport superintendent
  • Bruce Amey, Avon superintendent
  • Justin Murphy, Democrat & Chronicle reporter
  • Mahreen George, parent opposed to testing
  • Sam Radford, parent supporting testing

Tags

Arts & LifeeducationCommon Core State Standards1
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson