Connections: State Testing Standoff...What's Next?

What's next in the state testing standoff? Opt-out numbers have soared; in some school districts, more students (grades 3 through 8) were opted out of the testing than the students who took the tests. The next round of tests is coming up, and there are questions about what the high opt-out numbers mean... for teacher evaluations, for school district funding, and more. Joining the discussion:

Bill Cala, Fairport superintendent

Bruce Amey, Avon superintendent

Justin Murphy, Democrat & Chronicle reporter

Mahreen George, parent opposed to testing

Sam Radford, parent supporting testing