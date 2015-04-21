Connections: Imagine RIT 2015

We preview Imagine RIT Innovation and Creativity Festival. 2015 marks the eighth year for Imagine, with an annual draw of around 30,000 visitors. In studio:

Barry Culhane, chairman of the event

David Amata, building a game to teach young children how to read

Katie Tigue, associate producer of a game called Splattershmup

Dan Phillips, working with students on a dual-purpose wheelchair-platform swing

Erik Lydick, working on a robotic seeing-eye dog

Adam Podolec, working on a soft-ankle foot orthotic to help people with dropped foot

Jonathon Greene, working on a device to allow young children with disabilities to move independently