Connections: Imagine RIT 2015
We preview Imagine RIT Innovation and Creativity Festival. 2015 marks the eighth year for Imagine, with an annual draw of around 30,000 visitors. In studio:
Barry Culhane, chairman of the event
David Amata, building a game to teach young children how to read
Katie Tigue, associate producer of a game called Splattershmup
Dan Phillips, working with students on a dual-purpose wheelchair-platform swing
Erik Lydick, working on a robotic seeing-eye dog
Adam Podolec, working on a soft-ankle foot orthotic to help people with dropped foot
Jonathon Greene, working on a device to allow young children with disabilities to move independently