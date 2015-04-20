Connections: Climate Change With James Hansen

James Hansen in our guest, and he's considered one of the most significant voices in the call for action on climate change. In fact, Hansen's testimony before a U.S. Senate committee in 1988 is considered to be a turning point, an event that pushed the public to viewing climate change as an immediate threat. He was the Director of NASA's Goddard Institute for Space Studies, and is highly regarded for his research. Hansen is in Rochester for several events; he'll speak at the Little Theatre on Monday night, and then he'll address a SRO crowd Tuesday night as part of an event put on by the local chapter of the Sierra Club.