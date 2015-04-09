© 2021 WXXI News
Connections: Community Policing in Rochester

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson
Published April 9, 2015 at 3:16 PM EDT
A police officer in South Carolina is charged with murder after video shows him shooting an unarmed black man in the back. What now? How did we get here?

The Young Democrats of Monroe County are holding a Community Policing Forum on Monday. The purpose of the event is to highlight the initiatives the Rochester Police Department has implemented under the Warren administration (reorganization, Clergy on Patrol, etc) but also allow the community to directly ask questions to those leaders. Will the reorganization work? Has the RPD taken the right steps to build a strong relationship with local neighborhoods? We ask our guests:

  • Chief Michael Ciminelli, Rochester Police Department 
  • Captain Lloyd Cuyler, RPD Goodman Section
  • Cynthia Herriott-Sullivan, CEO, Rise Up Rochester
  • Gary Pudup, retired sheriff's deputy and former Genesee Valley ACLU executive director, 
  • Tom Morissey, Monroe County Young Democrats communications chair 

