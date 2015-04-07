Connections: Author Lily Koppel

ABC Television is developing The Astronaut Wives Club into a television series, but first, the author is coming to Rochester on Wednesday night. Lily Koppel's book tells the story: as the Mercury Seven astronauts were launched on death-defying missions, television cameras focused on the brave smiles of their young wives. Overnight, these women were transformed from military spouses into American royalty. They had tea with Jackie Kennedy, appeared on the cover of Life magazine, and quickly grew into fashion icons. But they would have to deal with scandal and tragedy, which forged lasting bonds. We dig deeper into this story with Kopel and our other guests:

Kathy McGowan, Education and Women’s Studies Librarian, River Campus Libraries

Katie Mannheimer, Associate Professor of English, University of Rochester