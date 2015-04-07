Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Connections: Author Lily Koppel
ABC Television is developing The Astronaut Wives Club into a television series, but first, the author is coming to Rochester on Wednesday night. Lily Koppel's book tells the story: as the Mercury Seven astronauts were launched on death-defying missions, television cameras focused on the brave smiles of their young wives. Overnight, these women were transformed from military spouses into American royalty. They had tea with Jackie Kennedy, appeared on the cover of Life magazine, and quickly grew into fashion icons. But they would have to deal with scandal and tragedy, which forged lasting bonds. We dig deeper into this story with Kopel and our other guests:
- Kathy McGowan, Education and Women’s Studies Librarian, River Campus Libraries
- Katie Mannheimer, Associate Professor of English, University of Rochester