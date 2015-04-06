Connections: Are We Obsessed With STEM?

CNN's Fareed Zakaria recently wrote that America has "an obsession" with STEM education that is becoming "dangerous." He writes that STEM education has become a rare bipartisan cause, but it pushes too narrow an educational agenda. Is he right? And why is it that we still see men far outnumbering women in engineering? Our monthly Science Roundtable will examine women in engineering and the drive to achieve STEM parity. Our panel:

John Wadach, professor of Engineering, Science, and Physics at Monroe Community College

Kierstyn Dodson, Student at MCC and first female president of the Student Engineering Leadership Council

Marca Lam, senior lecturer at RIT

Cassandra Claboine, human resources director at Harris RF