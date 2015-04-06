Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Connections: Are We Obsessed With STEM?
CNN's Fareed Zakaria recently wrote that America has "an obsession" with STEM education that is becoming "dangerous." He writes that STEM education has become a rare bipartisan cause, but it pushes too narrow an educational agenda. Is he right? And why is it that we still see men far outnumbering women in engineering? Our monthly Science Roundtable will examine women in engineering and the drive to achieve STEM parity. Our panel:
- John Wadach, professor of Engineering, Science, and Physics at Monroe Community College
- Kierstyn Dodson, Student at MCC and first female president of the Student Engineering Leadership Council
- Marca Lam, senior lecturer at RIT
- Cassandra Claboine, human resources director at Harris RF