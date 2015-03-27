© 2021 WXXI News
Candidate Free Air Time 2012
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

Connections: Second Opinion LIVE! - Life After Cancer

WXXI News | By Elissa Orlando
Published March 27, 2015 at 3:43 PM EDT
Long after the shock of the diagnosis and the treatment has ended, cancer is still very much a part of a person's life. This hour, we discuss what "Life After Cancer" looks like--the physical, emotional, psychological and psychosocial aspects of life with a couple experiencing this right now: Tiffany and Rick Staropoli. Tiffany created a blog of her cancer journey, and will talk about her dancing - one thing that raised her spirits through treatment - and the videos that became a YouTube sensation.

Arts & LifeHealth1