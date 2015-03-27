Connections: Second Opinion LIVE! - Life After Cancer

Long after the shock of the diagnosis and the treatment has ended, cancer is still very much a part of a person's life. This hour, we discuss what "Life After Cancer" looks like--the physical, emotional, psychological and psychosocial aspects of life with a couple experiencing this right now: Tiffany and Rick Staropoli. Tiffany created a blog of her cancer journey, and will talk about her dancing - one thing that raised her spirits through treatment - and the videos that became a YouTube sensation.