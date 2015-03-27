Connections: Healthcare Innovations, ADA Housing is Expensive, and More

On Innovation Friday, we’ll sit in on a two-day healthcare innovation challenge where design students from RIT come up with solutions for real world medical dilemma.

Then, we look at why 25 years after the Americans with Disabilities Act laid out federal guidelines for accessible housing, new reporting from upstate suggests that much of that designated housing is expensive and segregated.

We’ll also pay tribute to one of the pioneers of bird conservation – Roland Clement – who died this week aged 102, he was a contemporary of Rachel Carson of Silent Spring fame and also worked on alerting Americans to the dangers of DDT exposure.

We finish the hour with our colleague Kara Miller from the Innovation Hub in Boston who have been thinking about what the cultural differences between West and East could mean for innovation.