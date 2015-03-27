© 2021 WXXI News
background_fid.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Life
Candidate Free Air Time 2012
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

Connections: Healthcare Innovations, ADA Housing is Expensive, and More

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson
Published March 27, 2015 at 3:32 PM EDT
Connections_Innovation_Friday.jpg

On Innovation Friday, we’ll sit in on a two-day healthcare innovation challenge where design students from RIT come up with solutions for real world medical dilemma.

Then, we look at why 25 years after the Americans with Disabilities Act laid out federal guidelines for accessible housing, new reporting from upstate suggests that much of that designated housing is expensive and segregated.

We’ll also pay tribute to one of the pioneers of bird conservation – Roland Clement – who died this week aged 102, he was a contemporary of Rachel Carson of Silent Spring fame and also worked on alerting Americans to the dangers of DDT exposure.

We finish the hour with our colleague Kara Miller from the Innovation Hub in Boston who have been thinking about what the cultural differences between West and East could mean for innovation.

Tags

Arts & LifeInnovationhealth care1
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson