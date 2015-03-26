Connections: Why Is Giving Birth So Expensive?

Giving birth in the United States is far more expensive than in other countries, and the additional cost does not appear to come with additional benefits — Americans do not have more access to care or better access to care than citizens in other developed nations, according to an analysis from the New York Times.

Dr. Gene Declercq is one of the leading voices in the effort to reduce the number of c-section births in the United States. Thursday, he's in Rochester for a public event, but first, he's on Connections.