Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Connections: How One School is Giving Students and Parents The Option To Skip Standardized Tests
As promised last week, we continue the discussion over education policy and whether parents should opt their children out of standardized testing. Some parents told us last week that school leaders are crossing the line by encouraging students to skip the tests. In Fairport, the school board and superintendent have worked with parents to make sure they understand how to do this. How will this impact students and the education debate in Albany? We talk about this with our guests:
- Bill Cala, Fairport superintendent
- Teddi Urriola, Rochester teacher