Arts & Life
Candidate Free Air Time 2012
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

Connections: Healthy Friday - Narrow Networks and Cancer Documentaries

WXXI News
Published March 20, 2015 at 4:20 PM EDT
Connections_Healthy_Friday.jpg

We’ll review recent health care headlines: we’ll explain what ‘narrow networks’  are in New York State and look at what cyber-attacks will mean for health insurers across the country with our guests:

  • Michelle Andrews, Kaiser Health News
  • Ed Holden, assistant professor of Information Technology at RIT
  • Andy Meneely, assistant professor of Software Engineering at RIT
  • Jeff Welcher, Account Manager, Bond Financial Network

Then,  we have a brief preview of a series of documentaries about cancer that will air on WXXI-TV with AnnSavastano, director of the B. Thomas Golisano Hope Lodge Hospitality House 

