Connections: What is the Clinton Global Initiative?

The Clinton Global Initiative (CGI) has been under fire lately, with the New York Times writing, in an editorial, "It's time for Hillary Clinton to ban foreign donations to the Clinton Global Initiative." The Times is concerned about influence peddling.

So, what is the CGI? The initiative conducts work across the world, and earlier this month, CGI welcomed 1,000 college students to CGI University. The students had to present a "commitment to action" to make their communities better. Nazareth College had eight students selected, and we're going to meet five of them. We'll find out what it was like to meet and hear advice from the Clintons; we'll ask them about the future of public service; and we'll see if they think the recent public outcry about CGI is valid. Our guests:

Adam Lewandowski, Nazareth College Associate Director for the Center for Civic Engagement and CGI University's liaison at Nazareth

Nazareth Students:

Hayley Johnson

Danielle Mensing

Sylan Kim

Alyson Durant

Paul Lippert