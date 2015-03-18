© 2021 WXXI News
Arts & Life
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

Connections: What is the Clinton Global Initiative?

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson
Published March 18, 2015 at 5:47 PM EDT
Connections_News_Highlight.jpg

The Clinton Global Initiative (CGI) has been under fire lately, with the New York Times writing, in an editorial, "It's time for Hillary Clinton to ban foreign donations to the Clinton Global Initiative." The Times is concerned about influence peddling.

So, what is the CGI? The initiative conducts work across the world, and earlier this month, CGI welcomed 1,000 college students to CGI University. The students had to present a "commitment to action" to make their communities better. Nazareth College had eight students selected, and we're going to meet five of them. We'll find out what it was like to meet and hear advice from the Clintons; we'll ask them about the future of public service; and we'll see if they think the recent public outcry about CGI is valid. Our guests:

Adam Lewandowski, Nazareth College Associate Director for the Center for Civic Engagement and CGI University's liaison at Nazareth

Nazareth Students:
Hayley Johnson
Danielle Mensing
Sylan Kim
Alyson Durant
Paul Lippert

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
