Connections: Montessori-based Education
One of the leading advocates for Montessori-based education, Dr. Steve Hughes, is coming to Rochester this month for a public event. This hour, we talk to Dr. Hughes about why he chose Montessori for his kids, and what the research says about this approach. Then, in studio, we'll talk to:
- Tracia Anne, a parent from Greece Montessori
- Ben Tucker, a parent from Webster Montessori
- Angela Caprarotta, Director of Admissions from the Montessori School of Rochester