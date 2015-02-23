© 2021 WXXI News
background_fid.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Life
Candidate Free Air Time 2012
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

Connections: Alternatives to Jail For Kids

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson
Published February 23, 2015 at 4:25 PM EST
Connections_News_Highlight.jpg

We preview a community forum that will focus on alternatives to incarceration for children. The title is "Schools to Prison," and will build on themes from a book called "The New Jim Crow: Mass Incarceration in the Age of Colorblindness". Our guests are:
 

Ed Minardo, RIT and Brockport professor
Elaine Spaull, executive director for The Center For Youth Services

 

Tags

Arts & LifeSchoolsYouth1
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson