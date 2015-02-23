Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Connections: Alternatives to Jail For Kids
We preview a community forum that will focus on alternatives to incarceration for children. The title is "Schools to Prison," and will build on themes from a book called "The New Jim Crow: Mass Incarceration in the Age of Colorblindness". Our guests are:
Ed Minardo, RIT and Brockport professor
Elaine Spaull, executive director for The Center For Youth Services