Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Connections: What Were the Crusades?
President Obama set off an unexpected little firestorm when he mentioned the Crusades at the National Prayer Breakfast earlier this month. Many Christian leaders responded that the Crusades are misunderstood, and were justified wars responding to Islamic aggression. And it made me realize that I really don't know squat about the Crusades. Fortunately, some very scholarly people around here do, and they're joining us:
- Timothy Thibodeau, Nazareth College professor
- Laura Ackerman Smoller, University of Rochester professor
- Michael Tinkler and Courtney Wells, Hobart and William Smith professors