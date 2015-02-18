Connections: What Were the Crusades?

© 2021 WXXI News
WXXI News | By Evan Dawson
Published February 18, 2015 at 5:16 PM EST
President Obama set off an unexpected little firestorm when he mentioned the Crusades at the National Prayer Breakfast earlier this month. Many Christian leaders responded that the Crusades are misunderstood, and were justified wars responding to Islamic aggression. And it made me realize that I really don't know squat about the Crusades. Fortunately, some very scholarly people around here do, and they're joining us:

  • Timothy Thibodeau, Nazareth College professor
  • Laura Ackerman Smoller, University of Rochester professor
  • Michael Tinkler and Courtney Wells, Hobart and William Smith professors

 

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
