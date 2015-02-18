Connections: Should We Boycott Harper Lee's New Book?

The reclusive, aging author is releasing her long-hidden second novel, a prequel to the classic "To Kill a Mockingbird". The problem is, Lee's protective older sister Alice just died a few months ago at the age of 103. There are allegations that her agent and the publisher are taking advantage of a woman who is no longer mentally sharp enough to decide what she wants. HarperCollins has offered two separate releases claiming it's all good. Is it?

We'll talk about whether books stores should carry the novel, whether we should read it, and the problems with elder abuse.

Our panel:

Kathy Pottetti, Gell Center director of operations & programming at Writers & Books