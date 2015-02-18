© 2021 WXXI News
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

Connections: Should We Boycott Harper Lee's New Book?

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson
Published February 18, 2015
The reclusive, aging author is releasing her long-hidden second novel, a prequel to the classic "To Kill a Mockingbird". The problem is, Lee's protective older sister Alice just died a few months ago at the age of 103. There are allegations that her agent and the publisher are taking advantage of a woman who is no longer mentally sharp enough to decide what she wants. HarperCollins has offered two separate releases claiming it's all good. Is it?

We'll talk about whether books stores should carry the novel, whether we should read it, and the problems with elder abuse.

Our panel:

Kathy Pottetti, Gell Center director of operations & programming at Writers & Books

 

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
