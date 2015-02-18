Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Connections: Should We Boycott Harper Lee's New Book?
The reclusive, aging author is releasing her long-hidden second novel, a prequel to the classic "To Kill a Mockingbird". The problem is, Lee's protective older sister Alice just died a few months ago at the age of 103. There are allegations that her agent and the publisher are taking advantage of a woman who is no longer mentally sharp enough to decide what she wants. HarperCollins has offered two separate releases claiming it's all good. Is it?
We'll talk about whether books stores should carry the novel, whether we should read it, and the problems with elder abuse.
Our panel:
Kathy Pottetti, Gell Center director of operations & programming at Writers & Books
- Christian Valentino, attorney with Pullano & Farrow PLLC
- Bethany Haswell, co-owner of Stomping Grounds in Geneva
- Carlo Devito, author and veteran of the publishing industry