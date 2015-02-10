Connections: Anyone Still Reading Blogs?

Are we now in the post-blog era? Andrew Sullivan, the most well read blogger in history, retired on Friday. Some have already declared this the turning point in blogs; they argue that blogs might still exist if they're specialized, but we're entered a different way of consuming media. Is that accurate? Our panel debates it:

Tom Belknap, longtime local blogger of DragonFlyEye

Doug J, pseudonym used by a Rochesterian who writes for Balloon Juice, a site that attracts 50,000 views a day

Leonard, also protecting his identity with first name only, who writes for Balloon Juice and his own site analyzing the 25th Congressional District

Leah Stacy, Nazareth professor who teaches about blogs and modern media