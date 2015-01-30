Connections: The Impact Of Youth Sports

© 2021 WXXI News
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

January 30, 2015
We start with a brief discussion of developing news about the NYS Assembly Speaker. 

Then we talk  why participation in youth sports is  declining, and what is the impact on at-risk children? Rochester  has a new effort to get kids age 7-15 involved in sports. Will it work? And spring leagues are already pushing membership, hoping to drive interest. They're also willing to work with families that can't afford fees and equipment.

Guests include: Craig Cypher and Sean Hanna, Southside Little League.

John Picone, City of Rochester director of athletics
 

Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
