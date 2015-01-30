Connections: The Impact Of Youth Sports

We start with a brief discussion of developing news about the NYS Assembly Speaker.

Then we talk why participation in youth sports is declining, and what is the impact on at-risk children? Rochester has a new effort to get kids age 7-15 involved in sports. Will it work? And spring leagues are already pushing membership, hoping to drive interest. They're also willing to work with families that can't afford fees and equipment.

Guests include: Craig Cypher and Sean Hanna, Southside Little League.

John Picone, City of Rochester director of athletics

