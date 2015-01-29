© 2021 WXXI News
Candidate Free Air Time 2012
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

Connections: Experiencing How the Poor Live

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson
Published January 29, 2015 at 5:11 PM EST
Connections_News_Highlight.jpg

We push ahead to tonight’s Need to Know (8 p.m. tonight and 11:30 a.m. Sunday on WXXI-TV), and focus on the recent poverty simulation event. It’s a good concept: give people the actual experience of being poor and realize the challenges they face: difficulty getting help, services closed off, doors that seem to be closed. Our panel weighs in:

  • Bill Moehle, Brighton town supervisor
  • Sherry Walker-Cowart, ​president and CEO of the Center for Dispute Settlement 
  • Saul Maneiro, program officer at Rochester Area Community Foundation
  • Hanif Abdul-Wahid,  community liaison for neighborhood initiatives, Monroe County Department of Planning & Development

 

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
