Connections: Experiencing How the Poor Live
We push ahead to tonight’s Need to Know (8 p.m. tonight and 11:30 a.m. Sunday on WXXI-TV), and focus on the recent poverty simulation event. It’s a good concept: give people the actual experience of being poor and realize the challenges they face: difficulty getting help, services closed off, doors that seem to be closed. Our panel weighs in:
- Bill Moehle, Brighton town supervisor
- Sherry Walker-Cowart, president and CEO of the Center for Dispute Settlement
- Saul Maneiro, program officer at Rochester Area Community Foundation
- Hanif Abdul-Wahid, community liaison for neighborhood initiatives, Monroe County Department of Planning & Development