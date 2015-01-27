Connections: New Theory on Autism

A new theory on autism suggests that the fundamental problem in autism-spectrum disorders is not a social deficiency - or a lack of empathy or reliability - but instead a super-sensitivity to experience, which is coupled with an overwhelming fear response.



In other words: they feel too much, and it's terribly difficult to process the feelings.



What might this mean for people with autism in our community? Our panel weighs in:



Ann Cole, advisor for AutismUp and has two children on the spectrum

Pat Muir, head of Family Advocates United and has a son on the spectrum

Drew Richardson, self advocate and an administrative assistant at AutismUp

Julian Roux, self advocate and a senior at Geneseo