Connections: New Theory on Autism
A new theory on autism suggests that the fundamental problem in autism-spectrum disorders is not a social deficiency - or a lack of empathy or reliability - but instead a super-sensitivity to experience, which is coupled with an overwhelming fear response.
In other words: they feel too much, and it's terribly difficult to process the feelings.
What might this mean for people with autism in our community? Our panel weighs in:
- Ann Cole, advisor for AutismUp and has two children on the spectrum
- Pat Muir, head of Family Advocates United and has a son on the spectrum
- Drew Richardson, self advocate and an administrative assistant at AutismUp
- Julian Roux, self advocate and a senior at Geneseo