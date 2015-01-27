© 2021 WXXI News
Candidate Free Air Time 2012
Connections: New Theory on Autism

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson
Published January 27, 2015 at 2:21 PM EST
A new theory on autism suggests that the fundamental problem in autism-spectrum disorders is not a social deficiency - or a lack of empathy or reliability - but instead a super-sensitivity to experience, which is coupled with an overwhelming fear response.
 
In other words: they feel too much, and it's terribly difficult to process the feelings.
 
What might this mean for people with autism in our community? Our panel weighs in:

  • Ann Cole, advisor for AutismUp and has two children on the spectrum
  • Pat Muir,  head of Family Advocates United and  has a son on the spectrum
  • Drew Richardson, self advocate and an administrative assistant at AutismUp
  • Julian Roux, self advocate and a senior at Geneseo

 

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
