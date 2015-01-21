MOVE TO INCLUDE is a partnership between WXXI and the Golisano Foundation designed to promote inclusion for people with intellectual and physical disabilities. Through programming and special events, WXXI and the Golisano Foundation look to build a more inclusive community by inspiring and motivating people to embrace different abilities and include all people in every aspect of community life.
Connections: Employment Access For All
We wrap up our "Dialogue on Disability" with a conversation about employment access for all. With us to discuss:
•Bill McDonald, executive director, Medical Motor Service
•Dee Mascari, programs and services coordinator, National Multiple Sclerosis Society, Upstate New York Chapter
•Ruth Redmond, NMSS Program Participant
•Sara Taylor, director of employment, Rochester Rehabilitation