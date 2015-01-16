Connections: Healthy Friday - Fecal Transplants & C. diff

© 2021 WXXI News
Candidate Free Air Time 2012
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

January 16, 2015
Clostridium difficile (C. diff) is a bacterium that causes diarrhea and more serious intestinal conditions. While C. diff can be debilitating, people are embarrassed to talk about it. But we're NOT!  Dr. Jonathan Goldstein, a gastroenterologist with the University of Rochester Medical Center is our guest to talk about how fecal transplants and C. diff are related and who is most at risk. 

