Connections: Young Skeptics Club

There is a new Good News Club in Monroe County, and there is now a Young Skeptics Club that has been created as a kind of counter-program.

The Good News Club is a national organization with a mission to "evangelize children in the name of Lord Jesus Christ." They are not officially affiliated with public schools, but they are sanctioned as after-school activities by public schools that welcome them. In 2001, the Supreme Court voted 5-4 to allow this practice.

The new Young Skeptics Club is an effort created by the new local atheist congregation, designed to offer an after-school activity centered on critical thinking.

We'll have a representative from the Good News Club national organization, Child Evangelism Fellowship, and representatives from a local Young Skeptics Club.




