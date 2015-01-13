© 2021 WXXI News
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

Connections: Young Skeptics Club

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson
Published January 13, 2015
Connections_News_Highlight.jpg

There is a new Good News Club in Monroe County, and there is now a Young Skeptics Club that has been created as a kind of counter-program.

The Good News Club is a national organization with a mission to "evangelize children in the name of Lord Jesus Christ." They are not officially affiliated with public schools, but they are sanctioned as after-school activities by public schools that welcome them. In 2001, the Supreme Court voted 5-4 to allow this practice.

The new Young Skeptics Club is an effort created by the new local atheist congregation, designed to offer an after-school activity centered on critical thinking.

We'll have a representative from the Good News Club national organization, Child Evangelism Fellowship, and representatives from a local Young Skeptics Club.

 

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
