Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Connections: What Can Employers Learn From the Bills?
The NFL – and the Buffalo Bills in particular – have seemingly made some serious errors with how they’ve handled employees this past year. From the Buffalo Jills to Doug Marrone, Ray Rice and others. There are lessons for employers, a kind of “what not to do.” We’re looking at the legal layers, starting with whether the Bills have violated minimum wage laws, and whether women should be offended with what they’ve demanded from their cheerleaders. Our guests:
- Beth Cordello, attorney for Pullano & Farrow and chair of the employment practice group
- Toby Motyka, 13 WHAM sports anchor