Arts & Life
Candidate Free Air Time 2012
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

Connections: A Link Between Climate Change and Severe Weather?

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson
Published December 11, 2014 at 4:36 PM EST
Connections_News_Highlight.jpg

Is there a proven relationship between climate change and severe weather? Climate scientist Adam Sobel's new book explores this question. It's called Storm Surge: Hurricane Sandy, Our Changing Climate, and the Extreme Weather of the Past and Future. It's a timely conversation, considering that California could get six inches of rain in a day, the worst weather in six years for the state. And it follows a prolonged drought, all while New York state has dealt with a wet year (on the heels of an extreme winter last year). He'll answer questions about what science tells us, what to expect, and he'll answer listener questions.

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
