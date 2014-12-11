Connections: A Link Between Climate Change and Severe Weather?

Is there a proven relationship between climate change and severe weather? Climate scientist Adam Sobel's new book explores this question. It's called Storm Surge: Hurricane Sandy, Our Changing Climate, and the Extreme Weather of the Past and Future. It's a timely conversation, considering that California could get six inches of rain in a day, the worst weather in six years for the state. And it follows a prolonged drought, all while New York state has dealt with a wet year (on the heels of an extreme winter last year). He'll answer questions about what science tells us, what to expect, and he'll answer listener questions.