Connections: Single Payer Health Care

Single payer health care: is it an option for New York state? Asssemblyman Richard Gottfried thinks so, and he's been hosting forums around the state. We'll talk to him, along with a panel with diverse interests and backgrounds. And we'll explore what's happening in Vermont, where single payer could launch as soon as 2017. WXXI News Reporter Michelle Faust will join the conversation, adding her perspective as she covers the ACA and health care in general, along with our guests:



Assemblyman Richard Gottfried

Dr. David Stornelli

Sean Parnell, research fellow for health policy at The Heartland Institute