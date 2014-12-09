© 2021 WXXI News
Candidate Free Air Time 2012
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

Connections: Single Payer Health Care

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson
Published December 9, 2014 at 2:16 PM EST
Single payer health care: is it an option for New York state? Asssemblyman Richard Gottfried thinks so, and he's been hosting forums around the state. We'll talk to him, along with a panel with diverse interests and backgrounds. And we'll explore what's happening in Vermont, where single payer could launch as soon as 2017. WXXI News Reporter Michelle Faust will join the conversation, adding her perspective as she covers the ACA and health care in general, along with our guests:

  • Assemblyman Richard Gottfried
  • Dr. David Stornelli
  • Sean Parnell, research fellow for health policy at The Heartland Institute

 

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
