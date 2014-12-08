© 2021 WXXI News
Candidate Free Air Time 2012
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

Connections: The County Budget

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson
Published December 8, 2014 at 2:49 PM EST
On Tuesday night, the Monroe County legislature will pass a billion-dollar budget. What's in it? The county says they had to make some hard cuts; Democrats say the child care cuts are too severe. We'll get in to the other details with both sides, as we send the first half-hour with Legislature Minority Leader Carrie Andrews, and the remaining half-hour with Majority Leader Steve Tucciarello.

