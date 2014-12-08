© 2021 WXXI News
Arts & Life
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

Connections: Human Rights Day

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson
Published December 8, 2014 at 2:45 PM EST
Connections_News_Highlight.jpg

Is capitalism inherently hostile to human rights?
 
You might reflexively say, "Of course not!" Or perhaps you're concerned about wage inequality, labor conditions, and other problems that remain unsolved. Human Rights Day commemorates 66 years this week since the signing of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, and each year the local Human Rights Day committee holds an event that looks at issues related to human rights. This year, they've chosen capitalism. With us to talk about the issues and preview events this week:
 

  • Mary Boite, Human Rights Day committee
  • Pat Mannix
  • Colin O'Malley, Metro Justice

 

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
