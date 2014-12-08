Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Connections: Human Rights Day
Is capitalism inherently hostile to human rights?
You might reflexively say, "Of course not!" Or perhaps you're concerned about wage inequality, labor conditions, and other problems that remain unsolved. Human Rights Day commemorates 66 years this week since the signing of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, and each year the local Human Rights Day committee holds an event that looks at issues related to human rights. This year, they've chosen capitalism. With us to talk about the issues and preview events this week:
- Mary Boite, Human Rights Day committee
- Pat Mannix
- Colin O'Malley, Metro Justice