Connections: Human Rights Day

Is capitalism inherently hostile to human rights?



You might reflexively say, "Of course not!" Or perhaps you're concerned about wage inequality, labor conditions, and other problems that remain unsolved. Human Rights Day commemorates 66 years this week since the signing of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, and each year the local Human Rights Day committee holds an event that looks at issues related to human rights. This year, they've chosen capitalism. With us to talk about the issues and preview events this week:





Mary Boite, Human Rights Day committee

Pat Mannix

Colin O'Malley, Metro Justice