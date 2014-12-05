© 2021 WXXI News
Arts & Life
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

Connections: Arts Friday - Downton Abbey

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson
Published December 5, 2014 at 2:38 PM EST
It's almost time for Downton Abbey. We preview the upcoming season, and we preview the upcoming Abbey New Year festivities that WXXI is holding on New Year's Eve with:

  • Danielle Abramson Swartz, host of Talking Abbey Live
  • Brittany Isenberg, Owner/Designer of Brittany Leigh Jewelry who created a custom piece for the silent Auction at Abbey New Year and will talk about the fashion and jewelry from the show's time period
  • Pattie Taylor-Brown & David Brown, Husband and Wife from All Occasions Catering-created the menu for the gala-can speak to food, etiquette and entertaining in the time of Downton
  • Mike & Joanna Thibault, Husband and wife who run Groove Juice Swing, they will be performing and instructing at Abbey New Year-can talk about music and dancing/entertainment from the period

 

