Connections: Healthy Friday - Poverty Related Illness
Western New Yorkers living in poverty are at a higher risk for many chronic and life-threatening illnesses. High rates of miscarriage, infant mortality, toxic stress, asthma, and diabetes disproportionately affect the most vulnerable among us. The new federal health care law makes some attempts to equalize access to medical services. We’ll look at whether there has been progress and what steps we should to improve the health of the least fortunate Americans with our panel:
- Dr. Matt Devine, Highland Family Medicine
- Dr. Lorinda Parks, Jordan Health
- Candice A. Lucas, URMC Center for Community Health