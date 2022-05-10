Hochul directs $35m to aid abortion providers , if Roe is overturned

One day after state Attorney General Tish James called for a law to provide $50 million dollars to New York abortion clinics to serve out- of -state patients, Governor Kathy Hochul says she can immediately free up $35 million dollars for the clinics.

Hochul announced the new funding in reaction to the leaked US Supreme Court opinion that seeks to overturn the 1973 landmark abortion rights decision Roe v Wade.

The governor, says the funds will subsidize travel, lodging and other expenses associated with the procedure, to be used for people who live in states where abortion would be banned, if the Supreme Court strikes down Roe.

“I’m directing the department of health to create New York’s first fund ever to support abortion providers,” hocus said. “$25 million dollars will expand capacity and access for patients seeking abortion care, (the) largest fund of its kind in our nation.”

Hochul spoke via Zoom after testing positive for COVID-19 earlier this week, although she is asymptomatic.

The governor says $10 million dollars will also be available to increase security protections for clinics.

The funding comes from the health department’s emergency fund, controlled by the state’s health commissioner, Dr. Mary Bassett.

The money would be ready for distribution as soon as the court acts.

“We’re being proactive, I’ve said I’m better at playing offense than defense in anything I do,” said Hochul, who said it might take a few weeks to finalize the criteria and get the applications out to providers.

“We’re anticipating to have this go live as soon as that Supreme Court decision comes down,” the governor said.

Hochul was joined, virtually, by leaders of Planned Parenthoods across the state and lawmakers, including Senate Finance Committee Chair Liz Krueger. Krueger also supports the law introduced Monday by Attorney General James that would provide $50 million dollars in funding.

Krueger predicts that more money will be needed.

“I’m sorry governor, it’s probably a down payment on other monies that we are going to need,” said Kruger, who predicts that women who come from other states will be disproportionately young, low income, and people of color.

While the state democratic leaders support the funding, some republicans do not.

GOP Chair Nick Langworthy in a statement called Hochul’s and the other democrats’ announcement “manufactured hysteria designed to distract from the absolute dumpster fire they’ve created in New York”.

Langworthy says the governor and other New York Democrats should be focusing on the rising crime rate and high cost of living instead.