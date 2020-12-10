© 2021 WXXI News
School boards recount success in keeping down COVID-19 in schools

WXXI News | By Karen DeWitt
Published December 10, 2020 at 11:19 AM EST
Bob Schneider, executive director of the New York State School Boards Association, says schools have had success keeping down the COVID-19 rate.

The COVID-19 rate has been climbing in New York, as everywhere else in the nation, but the infection rate in schools has remained low. And with some exceptions, many districts continue to offer part-time in-person learning.

In an interview with WXXI’s Karen DeWitt, the executive director of the New York State School Boards Association, Bob Schneider, explains how schools have pulled it off so far.

Karen DeWitt
Karen DeWitt is Capitol Bureau chief for New York State Public Radio, a network of public radio stations in New York state. She has covered state government and politics for the network since 1990.
