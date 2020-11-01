Multiple races in play in New York State Senate

All 212 seats in the New York State Legislature are up for election this year. There are over a dozen contested seats in the state Senate where Democrats are favored to win in many of the contests and potentially gain a supermajority. But Republicans say they hope to gain some seats, too.

Democrats, who took over the Senate two years ago in a decisive series of wins, are poised to pick up even more seats, said Sen. Michael Gianaris, who is overseeing the Democrats’ strategy.

Gianaris, who represents portions of Queens, spoke on his cellphone while he was standing in line to vote early. He said he’s encouraged by the high number of New Yorkers casting their ballots so far.

“The enthusiasm we are seeing both in the big numbers of absentee votes, as well as early votes, is largely due to people very energized to vote against Donald Trump,” Gianaris said. “We are seeing a very big Democratic advantage in these early votes, and that’s going to inure to our benefit for our candidates down the ballot, as well.”

Ten Republican state senators have decided not to run again, and Gianaris believes that will benefit Democratic candidates. He said in some of those districts, the longtime GOP incumbent held the seat through name recognition and connections to their community, even though their district’s demographics increasingly favored Democrats.

“They are districts that are Democrat by registration that were being held by personally popular Republicans who are no longer around.” Gianaris said.

Gianaris said many voters approve of the policies that Democrats have adopted over the past two years, including codifying the abortion rights in the U.S. Supreme Court decision Roe v. Wade into law, strengthening tenant rights and gun safety laws, and combating climate change.

He said Democrats hope to hold on to the 40 seats they currently have, and increase seats in the Rochester and Buffalo areas and in the Hudson Valley. He believes an open seat on eastern Long Island is also competitive. Democrats need just two more seats to form a supermajority and be able to override any potential vetoes from Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

Senate Republicans are also actively competing for seats.

Minority Leader Robert Ortt said he believes that the GOP can take back several districts on Long Island and in the Lower Hudson Valley that were previously held by Republicans for decades, but were won by Democrats in 2018.

Ortt, who is from western New York, said his party hopes to hang on to two traditionally Republican-held districts in Buffalo and Syracuse; he believes that some of the open seats previously held by the GOP can remain Republican, but he said he’s taking nothing for granted.

“There’s no gimmies,” Ortt said. “In this election cycle, in a state like New York, there’s no automatics. So wherever there is an open seat, we have to be invested and take it very seriously.”

Ortt said Republicans are focusing on some of the less popular changes made by Democrats over the past two years, including bail reform measures opposed by many law enforcement groups. He also said some New Yorkers might not want to have one-party rule in state government and might prefer that Republicans deal with issues like managing the pandemic-ravaged economy.

“Who do you trust to get the New York state economy going? Who do you trust to protect our communities and return some balance to the state?” Ortt asked. “I think that message has resonated with voters.”

Whichever candidates win, there are some big decisions looming for the Legislature in 2021. The state faces a cumulative two-year deficit of $50 billion, according to Cuomo’s budget officials. Without a relief package from the federal government, tough choices may have to be made, including tax increases, spending cuts, aid reductions to schools and possibly borrowing money.