Do you have voting questions? Here are some answers

The COVID-19 pandemic has led many voters to choose to cast their ballots by mail this year.

In New York, every eligible voter can vote by absentee ballot if they are worried about the virus. But the rules are still a bit complicated.

Karen DeWitt sat down with the League of Women Voters' Jennifer Wilson to sort it all out.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x0vOJ9G07p8