© 2021 WXXI News
background_fid.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Life
Candidate Free Air Time 2012
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

Do you have voting questions? Here are some answers

WXXI News | By Karen DeWitt
Published October 12, 2020 at 4:16 PM EDT
Votingscreenshot.PNG
New York Now
/

The COVID-19 pandemic has led many voters to choose to cast their ballots by mail this year.

In New York, every eligible voter can vote by absentee ballot if they are worried about the virus.  But the rules are still a bit complicated.

Karen DeWitt sat down with the League of Women Voters' Jennifer Wilson to sort it all out.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x0vOJ9G07p8

Tags

Arts & LifevotingCoronavirusLeague of Women Voters1
Karen DeWitt
Karen DeWitt is Capitol Bureau chief for New York State Public Radio, a network of public radio stations in New York state. She has covered state government and politics for the network since 1990.
See stories by Karen DeWitt