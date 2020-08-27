Cuomo calls DOJ nursing home probe "political"

Gov. Andrew Cuomo calls a federal Department of Justice probe into New York state’s nursing home policies at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic “political” and says President Donald Trump’s Justice Department is singling out democratic governors.

The probe will include examining a March 25 directive from Cuomo that required nursing homes to re-admit residents who had been infected with COVID-19 when they were discharged from the hospitals. Critics say that led to unnecessary deaths in the homes.

Cuomo says 14 other states had similar rules, but only four states, all led by Democrats, are the subject of the probe. He says it’s all “partisan poliltics” and he does not trust the attorney general appointed by Trump, William Barr.

“Mr. Barr cannot spell the word justice,” Cuomo said. “He doesn’t even feign to be impartial.”

New York State lawmakers have also asked for more information regarding the nursing home directive, which was rescinded in mid-May, including the number of nursing home patients who died while they were in the hospital. Cuomo’s health commissioner says he does not have that data compiled yet.