© 2021 WXXI News
background_fid.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Life
Candidate Free Air Time 2012
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

Cuomo proposes making Juneteenth a state holiday 

WXXI News | By Karen DeWitt
Published June 17, 2020 at 2:15 PM EDT
6-17_govs_office_photo.jpg
Governor Cuomo's office
/
Governor Cuomo at his daily briefing June 17, 2020

Gov. Andrew Cuomo said this Friday, June 19 -- known as Juneteenth in honor of the end of slavery in the U.S. -- will be a holiday for state workers.

He also said he’ll work to make it a statewide holiday for 2021. 

Juneteenth commemorates the day in 1865 when slaves were finally freed in Texas, the last state in the nation to comply with President Abraham Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation in 1863.

Cuomo said it’s even more important to honor the day in the era of worldwide protests supporting the Black Lives Matter movement.  

“It is a day that we should all reflect upon,” he said. “It’s a day that is especially relevant in this moment in history.”  

The governor signed an executive order giving state workers this Friday off, and he will propose a bill to make the date a statewide holiday next year.

The State Legislature is expected to approve the measure.

Tags

Arts & LifeCoronavirus1
Karen DeWitt
Karen DeWitt is Capitol Bureau chief for New York State Public Radio, a network of public radio stations in New York state. She has covered state government and politics for the network since 1990.
See stories by Karen DeWitt