© 2021 WXXI News
background_fid.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Life
Candidate Free Air Time 2012
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

Cuomo defends Columbus statue as symbol of legacy for Italian-Americans 

WXXI News | By Karen DeWitt
Published June 11, 2020 at 4:11 PM EDT
Governor Cuomo's office
/
Governor Andrew Cuomo at his daily briefing June 11, 2020

Governor Andrew Cuomo says he does not think a statute of the Italian explorer Christopher Columbus in New York City’s Columbus Circle should be removed. The governor was asked about it at his daily press briefing Thursday.

“I understand the feelings about Christopher Columbus  and some of this acts which nobody would support ,” Cuomo said.

He says the statue has come to represent appreciation for the “Italian-American contribution to New York ”.

“For that reason, I support it,” the governor said.

A native American group does not agree, and compares the statue of Columbus to the negative connotations in the Confederate Flag.

Betty Lyons, an Onondaga citizen and president and executive director of the American Indian Law Alliance says, in a statement, that the governor’s “ eloquence in response to the anti-racism movement sparked by the murder of George Floyd” apparently does not extend to the plight of native Americans.

She says those who “ignore Christopher Columbus’ role in giving the green light to centuries of racism and dehumanizing of Indigenous peoples must be called to task”.

Tags

Arts & Life1
Karen DeWitt
Karen DeWitt is Capitol Bureau chief for New York State Public Radio, a network of public radio stations in New York state. She has covered state government and politics for the network since 1990.
See stories by Karen DeWitt